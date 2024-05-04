Events Workshops & Conferences
Since 2004, we at MiTeGen have sponsored and attended numerous events, meetings, workshops and conferences. These include those pertaining to Cryo-EM, Crystallography, Structural Biology and more. While we are in the business of supplying researchers with products and services supporting their work in the fields of Cryo-EM, Crystallography, Structural Biology, Material Science and beyond, we are also deeply committed to supporting our industry and the people within it through our sponsorship and attendance.
Use this page to discover upcoming industry events, meetings, workshops and conferences we are sponsoring and/or attending. For those events we are attending we would very much like to meet you in person. See listings below for how to find us at event.
This page also lists past events we have been involved in.
If you have an event, meeting, workshop or conference you would like us to sponsor, please visit our sponsorship request form to submit it for review.
Current and Future Events - Meetings - Workshops - Conferences
This yearly symposium is attended by a few hundred scientists and their students from Academic, Government, and Industry Labs who practice at the cutting edge of structural biology. It is a day-long meeting featuring a keynote talk from Dr. Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz (HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, VA) and contributed talks, chiefly by early career stage principal investigators as well as poster sessions.
The annual joint users meeting of the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM) and the co-located Advanced Photon Source (APS) will be held at Argonne National Laboratory. The events will highlight and promote user science.
All are invited to the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-ll) and Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN) Users’ Meeting from May 13–17, 2024. This year’s meeting will be held as a hybrid event. The sessions will offer scientists from diverse disciplines an opportunity to share their work in synchrotron radiation, nanoscale, materials, and biological sciences.
The 15th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC’24) will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, USA from 19 to 24 May 2024 at the Music City Center.At IPAC’24, you will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Accelerator Scientists, Engineers, Students and Vendors while experiencing the charm and culturally diverse and friendly environment hospitality of the Music City.
The 2nd CryoNET course on advanced single particle cryo-EM analysis that will take place in Stockholm on 20-24 May 2024. Aim of the course is to provide training in cryo-EM image processing including latest developments of the field.
Biophysical techniques and discoveries have revolutionized research and technological developments, allowing for the advancement of materials research, biotechnologies, biosensing, medicine, and pharmaceutical research. The annual meetings of the Biophysical Society of Canada provide a unique opportunity for students and researchers in academia and industry to learn about the most recent advances in Biophysics through invited lectures and student talks/posters, as well as exhibits by companies.
The Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute is running a crystallization workshop focused on the practical aspects of setting up optimization trays for diffraction-based experiments. The workshop will include tutorials on designing grid screens using multiple crystallization formats and crystal harvesting. Participants will be encouraged to set up experiments to optimize crystals of their own proteins of interest using cutting-edge crystallization equipment and crystal imagers equipped with SONICC.
This is the virtual component of the workshop.
The 2024 symposium is scheduled for May 23-24 at the Purdue University – West Lafayette campus. The symposium will include a keynote address given by Dr. Jin Zhang from the University of California San Diego. There will be a reception and poster session where graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, undergraduates, faculty, visitors, and sponsors can share their work, as well as seminar-style lectures and workshops on topics related to career development and technological developments.
The Instruct Biennial Structural Biology Conference (IBSBC) showcases the latest in integrative structural biology from leading scientists across the world. The theme for the conference is “New Directions for Structural Biology”.
The 6th Instruct Biennial Structural Biology Conference will be held in Cascais, Portugal, 23-24 May.
The 15th Canadian Chemical Crystallography Workshop will be taking place at the University of Winnipeg preceding CSC2024. This workshop is targeted towards chemistry graduate students and postdocs who would benefit from an improved understanding of the basic theory and practice of structure determination using single-crystal X-ray diffraction methods. The goal of the workshop is to develop skills in the critical assessment of single-crystal X-ray structures.
10th NovAliX Conference – Anniversary Edition – Biophysics in Drug Discovery 2024 Reinventing Drug Discovery, from Retrospective to Perspectives. The aim is to address the major developments of the last thirty years that affected the discovery sector, not only at the scientific level, but also in terms of industrial organisation of the discovery part and its financing, of the academia-industry relationships, and more.
The Microscopy Society of Canada/Société de Microscopie du Canada (MSC-SMC) is excited to host the 2024, 50th Year Anniversary Meeting in Ottawa as a hybrid event! Stay tuned for more information regarding registration, the program and abstract submission. Meanwhile, feel free to check out our tentative program and reach out to us if you any ideas for workshops or if your company would like to be included as a Sponsor for the event!
A one-day symposium focused on presentation of unpublished work at the forefront of cryo-EM & cryo-ET research from laboratories across the tristate area.
The 5th Annual Data Processing Workshop at the University of Michigan is scheduled for June 9-14, 2024. The workshop will host 30 participants who will come to campus from around the world to receive hands-on training in cryo-ET image analysis.
The course is designed to bring over the message of the benefits of more rational approaches to macromolecular crystallization. It consists of theoretical lectures, seminars as well as practical work and demonstrations (lectures 40%, practical work 50%, discussions 10%). For crystallization experiments, typical recipes using commercial proteins will be used. In addition, students can bring their own proteins and carry out crystallization trials on these during the course.
Two joint scientific conferences – The Final iNEXT-Discovery Consortium Meeting and the 4th Symposium on Recent Advances in Cryo-EM – will be hosted by CEITEC Masaryk University, Brno, on June 10-13, 2024.
The Final iNEXT-Discovery Consortium Meeting, June 10-12, 2024, will bring insights into the project outcomes, including recent developments and applications in structural biology. The program will include presentations of internal consortium members on the results of our Joint research activities, as well as open-access users and external leaders in the field.
The 4th Symposium on Recent Advances in Cryo-EM, June 12-13, 2024, will feature presentations from academic and industrial leaders who develop electron cryo-microscopy technology or apply it to describe fundamental cellular processes. The program will include talks on recent methodological developments in electron microscopy data acquisition and analysis approaches, and how cryo-EM helps to increase our understanding of protein translation or structure and function of viruses.
The ORNL Neutron Sciences Directorate is organizing a workshop, Neutrons in Structural Biology – Challenges & Opportunities, to be held June 10-12, 2024 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, Arlington, VA. The goal of the workshop is to garner support for the construction of the macromolecular neutron diffraction beamline EWALD at ORNL’s Second Target Station. EWALD will be equipped with the dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) capability which will expand accessibility to challenging biological systems and help meet neutron beamtime demand.
SWEPROT is an annual conference that has brought 150 Swedish structural biologists together each summer for the past 26 years. This year, between 14-17 June 2024, Uppsala University is organizing the 27th SWEPROT. It is held every year in Tällberg (Dalarna), located 2.5 hours from the Arlanda airport in a lovely, historical part of Sweden. The entire Swedish market for X-ray crystallography and cryoEM will be attending.
The conference aims to highlight the role of Noncovalent Interactions in Synthesis, Catalysis, Crystal engineering, Molecular recognition,
Medicinal chemistry, Biology, Materials science, Electrochemical immobilization, etc. including also Theoretical aspects. All approaches
are considered, from fundamental to applied ones and multidisciplinary studies
The Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute is running a crystallization workshop focused on the practical aspects of setting up optimization trays for diffraction-based experiments. The workshop will include tutorials on designing grid screens using multiple crystallization formats and crystal harvesting. Participants will be encouraged to set up experiments to optimize crystals of their own proteins of interest using cutting-edge crystallization equipment and crystal imagers equipped with SONICC.
The workshop is open to researchers at all levels, including students, postdocs, and PIs. It is segmented into a 4 to 5-hour virtual component on May 23rd and two on-site in-person components in Buffalo, New York, on June 20-21, 2024, or August 20-21, 2024. We are sponsoring this workshop.
ESS and MAX IV will be jointly hosting the international Accelerator Reliability Workshop 2024 (https://arw2024.com/) in Helsingborg, Sweden. They want to bring together the worldwide accelerator community and other industries to exchange experiences in designing, testing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining reliable facilities. This workshop aims to stimulate information sharing on technical issues and challenges faced, common cultural and human factors, and future opportunities.
The ACA Summer Course in Chemical Crystallography is a program that is now into its third decade of instruction here in the United States. The current incarnation of the course is directed towards Single-Crystal Chemical Crystallography and Powder Diffraction techniques, as applicable to small molecule studies. The course is designed to instruct attendees in the theory and practice of these two aspects of crystallography.
Aperiodic 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to learn about new results in the field of aperiodic crystals, including incommensurately modulated phases, composite crystals, and quasicrystals. Aperiodic 2024 also offers an opportunity for researchers working in these fields to exchange ideas and encourage collaborations with other research groups, hence promoting material science and engineering.
The 29th Conference of the Serbian Crystallographic Society is scheduled for June 27 and 28, 2024. Features plenary lecturers, oral presentations, poster presentations, awards, social activities and more.
The 48th FEBS Congress will cover a broad range of fundamental and emerging molecular and cellular life science topics arranged through 32 parallel sessions.
Of these parallel sessions, ‘Symposia’ will be grouped within four main themes: Biochemistry is Key for Life Sciences, Environmental Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Human Well-being, and Biochemistry in Health and Diseases. Each symposium session (lasting 2 hours) will host lectures by two invited speakers; additional speakers will be selected for symposia talks from the submitted abstracts. Furthermore, several speed talks will also be picked from submitted abstracts for speed talk sessions. This organization will foster the presentation of top-notch subjects and latest developments, as well as applied and technological research, from the international community.
Additionally, ‘Special Sessions’ (focusing on Biochemical Education, Science and Society, Women in Science, and Private and Public Funds in Translational Research) and Sessions specifically managed by Young Scientists (on “Biosensors” and “Biochemistry of drug repurposing”) will be also hosted.
AFC 2024, there will be 14 sessions around thematic groups – biology, chemistry, physics – and transversal axes – crystal growth, teaching and mediation, large instruments – of the AFC as well as Earth sciences and all the interfaces between these disciplines. Four plenary conferences, poster sessions, as well as meeting times and sessions with exhibitors are also planned. This AFC congress will also be the occasion for the presentation of the second “ André Guinier ” prize, thesis prizes and the holding of the general assembly.
The organizers invite you to come and share your latest ideas and results during this highlight of our community and actively participate in the life of your association!
The congress will be devoted to “Interfacing Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery” and will feature 20 plenary lectures and 6 short lectures. As for previous editions of RICT, the scientific committee will ensure the high quality and diversity of the scientific programme together with the accessibility of the meeting to PhD/post-doc and local Master students. For the latter, an advantageous registration fee will be proposed.
In addition, a poster session will provide the opportunity for all participants to present their current results. Poster prizes will be attributed at the end of the meeting.
The ACA Meeting is an annual event providing scientists from a wide variety of backgrounds the opportunity to exchange cutting edge ideas and techniques in multiple areas of research. Each meeting highlights various aspects of crystallography and demonstrates their significance to the greater scientific community. Vendors display the latest technology at the exhibit show.
The advent of serial crystallography at free electron laser sources and the following adaptation of these methods at 3rd and 4th generation synchrotrons have opened new possibilities to perform room temperature time relolved studies in macromolecular crystallography.
This practical course aims to teach participants know-how of time-resolved serial crystallography and to illustrate the entire pipeline from sample-preparation to a 3D molecular movie. Lectures and practical sessions will be delivered to explain how to prepare micro-crystals of biomolecules, how to use various sample delivery methods for serial crystallography, to design time-resolved experiments, to collect data, and to process serial crystallographic data.
The four-day Pacific Northwest Summer Crystallographic Institute aims to instruct students and their faculty research mentors (up to 20 participants) in the methods and rewards of small molecule X-ray crystallography as a tool for routine characterization. While other workshops and academic courses focus on training crystallographers, the institute is unique in having junior scholars and faculty who wish to become better informed consumers of crystallographic data as its target audience.
The conference will cover topics and methodologies such as viral genomics, new anti-viral treatments, emerging viruses, and pandemic readiness. It is an ideal forum for every kind of researcher or invested party including academic researchers, post-docs, and graduate students as well as researchers from governmental agencies and the private sector. The conference will feature discoveries and methodologies to study viruses, which are crucial to identifying new pharmacological targets and treatments for viral diseases.
Early career diffraction methods seminar 2024 – Collecting Data and Solving Structures: the Good, the Bragg, and the Analysis is July 21-22 in Berlin Germany.
Scientific program includes: The measurement strikes back or the return of the experiment. Development of radiation sources over the last two decades. Making great use of the sources we have today. Possibilities afforded by new sources. Data processing how did we get to here and more!
MEETING THEME: ENGINEERING CRYOBIOLOGY FOR LIFE AND SUSTAINABILITY
Recent advances in cell-based medicine, immunotherapy, drug and vaccine discovery, new foods, environmental and species conservation and safety, and outer space exploration, are calling for the development of ingenious cryobiological techniques to enable the eventual success of those cutting-edge technologies. In this regard, engineering is an integral part of the field of cryobiology. A few illustrations are the development and creation of innovative cryo-devices and materials, new approaches to control ice formation, and novel strategies for improving cryopreservation or cryosurgery. CRYO2024 aims to further the connection between engineering and cryobiology by providing an ideal forum for experts from academia, industry, government, and non-profit organizations, to exchange their latest findings and forward-looking perspectives that will contribute to a better life and sustainability on our planet.
The symposium spans the broad range of protein science, combining critical underpinnings of the field, the latest developments and a vision into the future with career development and technical workshops as well as ample networking opportunities. This year’s Symposium continues the society’s commitment to open participation, with each session featuring contributed talks and speakers from across a broad range of topics.
Microscopy and Microanalysis 2024 provides a forum for microscopy education and networking. More information coming soon!
The European Microscopy Congress 2024 (emc2024) will bring the world of scientific imaging together in one of Europe’s most beautiful cities – Copenhagen, Denmark.
Incorporating a balanced conference programme of light and electron microscopy in both physical and life sciences – microscopists, manufacturers, and suppliers will come together to share new techniques, applications and technology.
The ECMs are the main meeting point for crystallographers in the ECA area to show their recent
research, and ECM34 in Padova will be the first ECM to follow the 26th IUCr Congress in Melbourne
(IUCr 2023). The scientific program jointly organized by all the ECA Special Interest groups (SIGs)
provide the ideal update in all fields of crystallographic research and education. The synergy
between ECM34 and the EPDIC18 conference will represent the ideal forum to present and discuss
developments of all aspects of crystallography.
This hands-on course focuses on training participants on how to work with membrane proteins, troubleshooting in the wet lab during solubilisation and reconstitution, and conducting experiments at the beamlines and during early stages of cryoEM screening.
To perform integrated structural biology experiments, well equipped crystallisation and cryo-EM facilities, as well as beamlines for SAXS for time-resolved macromolecular crystallography will be used.
You are cordially invited to participate in the 4th International Electronic Conference on Crystals (IOCC 2024), sponsored by the MDPI open access journal Crystals. The conference affords the opportunity for researchers engaged in the study of crystalline materials to present their research and exchange ideas with their colleagues. This is a virtual conference held at Sciforum.net. Sciforum.net is a platform developed and sponsored by MDPI to organize electronic conferences, and to provide our community with the technical support for hosting their digital conferences.
You are cordially invited to participate in the 4th International Electronic Conference on Crystals (IOCC 2024), sponsored by the MDPI open access journal Crystals. This is a new and improved initiative based on the experience from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd International Electronic Conference on Crystals, (https://iecc_2018.sciforum.net/; https://iocc_2020.sciforum.net/; https://iocc_2022.sciforum.net/) which affords the opportunity for researchers engaged in the study of crystalline materials to present their research and exchange ideas with their colleagues. This is a virtual conference held at Sciforum.net. Sciforum.net is a platform developed and sponsored by MDPI to organize electronic conferences, and to provide our community with the technical support for hosting our digital conferences.
250+ delegates from a variety of disciplines, Historically, attendance has been dominated by pharma and biotech scientists, Biophysical and biochemical screening and characterisation techniques including NMR, SPR, X-ray crystallography, MS, ITC, and MST, Structure determination X-ray crystallography, Cryo-EM and NMR, Medicinal and organic chemistry, Computational chemistry including library design, assessment of chemical diversity, structure-based drug design and virtual screening.
The 28th Annual MSD Technology Symposium (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA is known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) is expected to draw over 1000 in-Person Scientists and an additional 1200 Virtual MSD Scientists from Candidate Discovery and Preclinical Development through Clinical Development and Real World Data Departments across the company along with over 70 select Supplier Sponsors. The meeting will be organized around several tracks illustrating the various ways that technologies are facilitating scientific decision-making at MSD. There is a mix of OPEN and CLOSED talks (a combination of cleared MSD lectures and posters from MSD scientists, and content from vendors and other external collaboration partners), as well as MSD-private lectures and posters.
2024 Workshop of the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr) Commission on High Pressure organized and hosted by the European Spallation Source and MAX IV Laboratory in Lund, Sweden is September 25th to 28th.
The New York City Integrative Structural Biology Symposium is October 9-11, 2024. The focus of this workshop is to understand the challenges and opportunities of applying integrative structural biology techniques to one’s research. The fields of light microscopy, mass spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, NMR, cryo-EM, and computational methods will be highlighted. The topics will cover the best practices and current research toward building structural models across different resolution scales. This workshop will also offer hands-on demos to explore what instrumentation is available to be integrated to address conformational changes, flexibility, and dynamics in macromolecular and cellular structures.
To be held at USC in Los Angles. The primary aim of the symposium is to bring together experts, researchers, vendors, and industrial partners in the field of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) from Southern California to exchange knowledge, present the latest advancements, and foster collaborative discussions.
NYSBC, SEMC and NCCAT will offer a 3-day short course November 4-6. Day one of the course will encompass lectures that delve into the multiple steps of the MicroED workflow. Days 2 & 3 will have practicals in sample preparation, setting up a TEM for data collection, and data processing. For those that want further instruction and a chance to collect their own data, they will host a bonus day for independent practice on November 7.
Past Events - Meetings - Workshops - Conferences
The workshop will focus on single-particle analysis of macromolecules, covering various aspects such as sample preparation (including both negative staining and cryo-sample preparation), sample screening using screening electron microscopes (EMs), data collection employing high-end EMs (e.g., Krios), and data analysis using LBMS GPU computers with modern software (e.g., CryoSPARC). To optimize interactions and hands-on experience, this workshop will be limited to 16 participants, selected based on their application materials.
Since 2014, HTCC workshops have tackled the most fascinating achievements in both experimental methods and theoretical approaches, that have recently brought structural research to the forefront of natural sciences. They try to bring together leading experts in selected domains as lecturers, and motivated scientists in crystallography or related fields as “students”, who may come from both academia and industry, and who are interested in acquiring new knowledge on cutting-edge methods in structural science and exploring ways to apply them in their ongoing research. Since HTCC4 held in 2019, HTCCs are dedicated exclusively to macromolecular crystallography and are taking place in Dubrovnik, one of the most shiny gems of the entire Mediterranean.
Sign up for the CSB Symposium 2024 for a day of exciting research, collaboration and networking on Thursday, March 28, 2024 on the Vanderbilt campus. A highlight of the program will be the inclusion of talks from preeminent scientists engaged in cutting-edge research.
The lineup of speakers include Nozomi Ando, Cornell University; James Fraser, UC San Francisco; Jeanne Hardy, UMass Amherst; and Andrej Sali, UC San Francisco.
The symposium will also feature talks from CSB junior faculty and a poster session.
The theme of the next BCA Spring Meeting is “Breaking Barriers”. This is an obvious reference to the exciting developments in the field, with amazing new technologies and computational techniques allowing researchers to investigate areas previously inaccessible. But it also refers to the need to make the subject more inclusive by removing those constraints which limit access to the techniques and results of our research.
With a mission to share the latest, most impactful research findings in the molecular life sciences, #DiscoverBMB offers an exciting agenda that includes talks by the field’s foremost experts, interactive workshops on the latest trends, technologies and techniques, and an invigorating exhibition of posters, services and products.
The meeting attracts researchers in academia and industry, educators, trainees and students from across the globe. It offers unparalleled opportunities for collaborating, networking and recruiting.
More information coming soon!
Where thousands of chemistry professionals meet to share ideas and advance scientific and technical knowledge.
Sharing your passion for chemistry, connecting with one of the world’s largest scientific societies, and advancing your career in this ever-changing global economy.
th International Conference on Image Analysis in Three-dimensional Cryo-EM. This significant event is scheduled to take place at Lake Tahoe, California, from March 13-16, 2024. Building on the success of our previous conferences since 2014, which your organization graciously supported and actively participated in, the 2024 Symposium aims to continue the exploration of cutting-edge image analysis approaches in addressing complex biological challenges. The conference will delve into the current state of the art, identify existing limitations, and discuss unresolved issues in the practice of CryoEM, with a particular focus on algorithms and software matters. The Symposium’s tightly focused agenda will encompass diverse topics, such as AI deep learning-based algorithms, data validation, conformational variability, in-situ segmentation, and other emerging subjects in the field of CryoEM. With a history of attracting around 150 participants, a substantial portion of whom are influential methods developers, the event has proven to be a hub for in-depth discussions on algorithmic and methodological advancements.
The course will cover the theory, practice, and application of single particle cryo-EM. Participants in the course will learn to perform all steps involved in solving high resolution cryo-EM structures, including sample prep, microscope alignment, data collection, image processing, and model building. Students will have supervised access to CSHL’s Titan Krios and K3 direct electron detector, as well as the Talos L120C. This hands-on course will include lectures by leading experts who will discuss practical and conceptual approaches to structure determination using these techniques, as well as covering a wide range of state-of-the-art applications of cryo-EM in the biological sciences.
Applications are open to individuals at universities and colleges, medical research institutions and industry, both from within the United States and from overseas, and to individuals at any stage in their postgraduate (PI, postdoc, grad student, etc.) career. Applicants must demonstrate that they are committed to applying cryo-electron microscopy directly to their own research, and that they work in an environment where such application is feasible and realistic.
The 4th annual Women in Microscopy conference hosted by the NUANCE Center and Microscopy Society of America Student Council is March 8th.
The conference creates space for important conversations on career challenges, diversity, and work-life balance alongside research presentations on materials science, biology, and environmental sciences.
The 2024 BioXFEL Spring Symposium will be at Arizona State University from March 6 – 7, 2024. The symposium will consist of scientist and student presentations, a poster session, and networking/recruitment opportunities.
The American Physical Society’s March Meeting 2024 is a scientific research conference convening 13,000 physicists and students from around the world to connect and collaborate across academia, industry, and major labs.
As science becomes increasingly interdisciplinary, the Biophysical Society Annual Meeting continues its long-held reputation for bringing together leading scientists from the all over the world who work at the interface of the life, physical, and computational sciences.
The dynamic five-day meeting provides attendees with opportunities to share their latest unpublished findings and learn the newest emerging techniques and applications.
Despite its nearly 5,000 attendees, the Meeting is noted for maintaining its “small meeting” feel beginning with the Saturday Subgroup symposia, which allow attendees to meet within their scientific communities. It is also known for its vitality, demonstrated by the over 600 highly interactive daily poster presentations, the more than 500 speakers selected from submitted abstracts, the many career development programs for those working in academia, industry, and agencies throughout the world, and its advocacy and education programs.
The 2024 Lorne Proteins Satellite Meeting will highlight cutting edge research in the field of ubiquitin and ubiquitin-like (UBL) proteins.Ubiquitin and UBLs are post-translational modifications that play a crucial role in the regulation of protein stability, localisation, interactions, and activity and therefore control nearly all processes within the eukaryotic cell. These central signalling functions make the ubiquitin and UBL systems fundamental targets for drug development. Moreover, the ubiquitin system is essential for the mechanism of action of an innovative small molecule drug modality termed proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs). PROTACs recruit the ubiquitin machinery to a disease-causing protein to induce its ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation, therefore enabling targeting of proteins previously considered undruggable.
The meeting will bring together leading experts in the ubiquitin field, spanning from structure and mechanisms of the enzymes catalysing ubiquitination and de-ubiquitination, the regulation of cellular signalling by ubiquitin or UBLs, as well as novel approaches in targeting or utilising the ubiquitin system for the treatment of human diseases.
A one-day workshop to provide training for chemists who have little or no experience in designing crystallisation processes and lack the theoretical background. The event will include a lecture introducing the fundamental principles of industrial crystallisation. This will be followed by a workshop facilitated by industry-leading crystallisation chemists and case studies presented by experts in the field. Quick-fire presentations will also be given by selected companies, to give top-tips on how to get the most out of their crystallisation equipment.
The second edition of this workshop aims to bring the academic and industrial cryo-EM communities together to evaluate how the use of cryo-EM has developed 10 years on from the “cryo-EM resolution revolution” and build upon the successful first edition held at EMBL in 2019.
Showcasing high-quality research in academia and industry relevant and exemplary for both cryo-EM communities, the meeting will provide updates on recent and ongoing methodological developments. A particular focus will be on the integration of cryo-ET and cryo-EM with complementary imaging techniques, e.g. imaging across scales as well as other ‘omics’ technologies such as proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. The integration of cryo-EM in the drug-discovery workflow will also be examined.
SEA COAST 2024 will cover the fundamental concepts of macromolecular X-ray crystallography and all aspects of protein structure solution process from crystallization to structure refinement and deposition to PDB, as well as lectures on Cryo EM and Neutron diffraction. It will feature most of the modern crystallographic software programs presented by software developers.
Register for the Bio-SAXS symposia to discuss the latest advancements in Small-Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) techniques for studying biological macromolecules. This in-person event will be held at Boynton Yards, South Street, Somerville, MA, USA.
The workshop is geared towards anyone who has an interest in Serial Crystallography and would like to develop their skills in this area.
The two-days workshop will cover the basics of Serial Crystallography including amongst other topics: sample preparation (focus on batch crystallisation) and characterisation, sample delivery methods, data collection and data processing. As part of the event information the organizers will also provide information and examples of time-resolved experiments that can be performed at Diamond Light Source.
PepTalk provides a comprehensive program and innovative solutions for optimizing biotherapeutics. Conference tracks cover a range of topics including antibody engineering, bispecific antibody development, characterization of biologics, viral vector engineering, and protein expression platforms. Learn from expert speakers, engage with a devoted community, and gain valuable tools to advance your research.
As in previous meetings, in this symposium experts and newcomers from a wide variety of branches of science will present and discuss the most recent advances and discoveries in the fields of Crystallography and Crystal Growth.
MAX IV welcomes all users, collaborators, and industry to its 2024 user meeting.
With 16 beamlines in operation, they turn to the science enabled by their light source and its impact.
The Pittsburgh Diffraction Conference 2023 Features:
- Cutting-Edge Scientific Sessions covering High-pressure Applications, Structure-based drug design and many more!
- A Young Investigator Platform showcasing students and postdocs
- Student posters are eligible for the Chung Soo Yoo Award, which carries a $400 cash prize, related to materials and biological research, respectively
- Fun social activities and Vendor Shows!
- A Phenix Workshop prior to the conference (Oct 14, 2023, limited availability!)
Integrative structural biology is a powerful approach to understand biological macromolecular systems. By combining computational methods with structural science disciplines, spatial and temporal models of macromolecular targets in their in-situ context can be determined. The focus of this symposium is to introduce integrative structural biology to the structural sciences community. The fields of light microscopy, mass spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, NMR, cryo-EM, and computational methods will be highlighted. The topics will cover the best practices and current research toward building structural models across different resolution scales. This symposium will also explore how experimental and computational methods can be integrated to address conformational changes, flexibility, and dynamics in macromolecular structures.
To be held at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). The primary aim of the symposium is to bring together experts, researchers, vendors, and industrial partners in the field of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) from Southern California to exchange knowledge, present the latest advancements, and foster collaborative discussions.
The 1st French-German Young Crystallographers’ Meeting, which will take place from September 26 to 29, 2023 in Strasbourg. This new scientific event is created for young crystallographers (researchers, doctoral students, post-doctoral students and engineers), all sciences combined, by young crystallographers.
The multidisciplinary character of crystallography will be promoted during this event with sessions mixing talks from Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mineralogy and Heritage Science fields.
The objectives of the YCM1 are to gather young crystallographers in a transnational and international context, to create opportunities for scientific exchange, and to provide networking opportunities with industry with a specific focus on the training and career development of the young scientist participants.
The Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) invites you to participate in the Second Annual Early Career Symposium at IBBR: Structure-Function Relationship of Biomolecules on September 14, 2023 from 8:30am-6:00pm at their facility in Rockville, Maryland. This year’s symposium builds on the success of their inaugural symposium last year that was attended by 150 participants from the University System of Maryland, NIST, NIH, FDA, Johns Hopkins, AstraZeneca and many more.
They aim to provide a forum for graduate students and post-docs to share their exciting new scientific research in the fields of disease biology and biotherapeutics development and analysis. Although speakers will be graduate students and post-docs, they invite scientists at all career stages to attend this symposium. They hope this will provide an opportunity for visiting students and post-docs to interact with the IBBR post-docs, students, and faculty to discuss the latest research developments here at IBBR.
There have been rapid advances in the last few years in the ability to exploit the XFELS and synchrotrons for time-resolved studies of enzyme mechanisms. Much of this has come about with the simultaneous developments in sample handling and delivery techniques along with data collection and processing.
The meeting, sponsored by the BBSRC Japan Partnering Award Scheme, aims to bring researchers from Japan who are developing these techniques together with researchers from the UK and their partners with similar interests to present and discuss prospects, progress and, of course, results. All with a view to establishing and furthering collaborations.
The 2023 ALS User Meeting & Visioning Workshops will be held as a hybrid event September 11–15, 2023. Join them in Berkeley or virtually as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of first light and look ahead to the future. Monday will focus on tutorials, while Tuesday will include plenary talks, the poster session and slam, and awards dinner. The second half of the week will offer users, staff, and invited guests the opportunity to shape the facility’s future science directions and capabilities beyond ALS-U through visioning workshops.
IMC is the Olympics of microscopy; held every four years and attracting delegates from across the globe. The program will 100e world-renowned plenary speakers alongside an extensive trade exhibition where leading suppliers launch groundbreaking new instruments.
The 50th Meeting of the Italian Crystallographic Association (L-AIC) will be held in Bologna from the 5th to the 8th of September, 2023. The event will be jointly organized by the Department of Chemistry “Giacomo Ciamician” and the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology (FaBiT) of the University of Bologna.
L-AIC will be a unique event, full of high-profile scientific content and, for all, a pleasant opportunity to meet friends, colleagues, and collaborators.
IUCr 2023 is thrilled to announce confirmation of three world-leading experts in their field will headline the 2023 meeting in Melbourne.
Plenary speakers confirmed for IUCr 2023 include Professor Hideo Hosono from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Dr Junko Yano from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Professor Mark Spackman from the University of Western Australia. The confirmation of the three plenary speakers and a strong scientific program are sure to elevate IUCr 2023 to new heights. You can read more about this eminent group here.
This workshop is intended to be an introduction to X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy principles and techniques for crystallographers with tutorials and hand-on-training session on data analysis. The talks will be delivered by experienced XAFS professionals from all over the world and will include basic principles of the technique, basic and advanced data analysis techniques and examples of application of XAFS technique in several cutting-edge research areas of physical science, material and chemical sciences.
CHAIRS
- Dr Dibyendu Bhattacharyya (BARC, India)
- Dr Sofia Diaz-Moreno (Diamond, UK)
- Dr Giuliana Aquilanti (Elettra, Italy)
- Dr Christopher Chantler (Melbourne University, Australia)
LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE
- Dr Chanh Tran (La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia)
- Dr Christopher Chantler (University of Melbourne, Australia)
- Dr Ruwini Ekanayake (University of Melbourne, Australia)
- Ms Madeline van Dongen (Swinburne University, Australia)
|Session
|Topic
|Time
|Speaker
|1
|Introduction to XAS theory and basic experimental techniques for beginners
|8:30-9:00
|Christopher Chantler
|2
|Application of XAS in nano materials
|9:00-9:30
|Anatoly Frenkel
|3
|Application of XAS in catalysis
|9:30-10:00
|Sofia Diaz-Moreno
|Coffee break
|4
|Application of XAS in energy materials
|10:30-11:00
|Giuliana Aquilanti
|5
|MCR-ALS methods
|11:00-11:30
|Valérie Briois
|6
|Pump-probe studies
|11:30-12:00
|Xiaoyi Zhang
|7
|Photon in-Photon out spectroscopies
|12:00-12:30
|Matthias Bauer
|Lunch Break
|8
|Hands-on training on basic EXAFS data analysis
|13:30-14:30
|Dibyendu Bhattacharyya and Diego Gianolio
|Coffee break
|9
|Hands-on training on MCR-ALS techniques
|15:00-16:00
|Valérie Briois
The Thematic Meeting offers scientific sessions, poster sessions, as well as ample opportunities for networking with scientists from all career levels.
The CCP4-BCA Summer School on macromolecular crystallography and associated techniques returns for 2023. Running for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the school aims to bring together early-career scientists from the UK, Europe and beyond and train them in the latest advances in structural biology, with a primary focus on macromolecular crystallography. The school, which was formerly run at the University of St. Andrews for many years, has trained hundreds of crystallographers while also providing them with unforgettable collective memories. The York team aims to capture and continue the essence and tradition of the school, blending it with the best the City of York has to offer.
All aspects of structure solution will be covered during the workshop, from data collection through to phasing, refinement, validation and deposition.
- Lectures and tutorials will be delivered by experts in the field, sometimes even software authors themselves!
- An exciting social programme will showcase some of the best the historical City of York can offer – and in summer.
- You will be able to work alongside world-leading scientists and methods developers on your own projects.
Receptorfest 2023 will be hosted July 27th-28th at Washington State University in Pullman, WA. This friendly workshop-style meeting is a venue to present new findings, and exchange ideas, relating to bacterial chemoreceptors and chemotaxis, but adjacent topics are also welcome, such as two-component signaling systems, motility, and biofilm formation.
The Summer 2023 New York Structural Biology Discussion Group (NYSBDG) meeting will take place on July 27, 2023 at City College of New York. The all-day meeting will start at 8:30 AM and end at 5:30 PM. Includes talks and posters.
This conference aims to celebrate a wide range of achievements in cryopreservation, including making transplantable organs/tissues available to those who need them, decreasing the time and cost of drug development, helping to feed the world, protect living organisms from extinction, and more. This meeting will be a platform for us to reflect on past achievements, share new insights and ideas, have constructive discussions, extend networks and collaborations, and most importantly push forward into the next and greatest era of cryopreservation research.