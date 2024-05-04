Events Workshops & Conferences

Since 2004, we at MiTeGen have sponsored and attended numerous events, meetings, workshops and conferences. These include those pertaining to Cryo-EM, Crystallography, Structural Biology and more. While we are in the business of supplying researchers with products and services supporting their work in the fields of Cryo-EM, Crystallography, Structural Biology, Material Science and beyond, we are also deeply committed to supporting our industry and the people within it through our sponsorship and attendance.

Use this page to discover upcoming industry events, meetings, workshops and conferences we are sponsoring and/or attending. For those events we are attending we would very much like to meet you in person. See listings below for how to find us at event.

This page also lists past events we have been involved in.

If you have an event, meeting, workshop or conference you would like us to sponsor, please visit our sponsorship request form to submit it for review.